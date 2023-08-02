The minimum salary for a league one player will stand at F CFA 200,000 during the next football season while that of a league two player will be F CFA 75,000 and that of a Guinness superleague player will be FCFA 50,000. This is contained in a circular from the Cameroon Football Federation, FECAFOOT, this Wednesday August 30.

The same circular also reveals the minimum salary of coaches at the league one championship will be F CFA 250,000 and for league two coaches will be F CFA 150,000.

Source: Cameroon News Agency