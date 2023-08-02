The Cameroon Volleyball Federation (FECAVOLLEY) has entered another phase of its leadership struggle between Bello Bourdane and Julien Serge Abouem just days after the 2023 Africa Nations Championship which took place in Yaounde.

Serge Abouem, one of the two presidents at the head of FECAVOLLEY has in a correspondence dated August 28, 2023, desregarded a convocation from the president of the ethics committee of National Olympic and Sports Committee, Senator Siegfrid Étamé Massoma. In the correspondence, Serge Abouem accuses the institution of not respecting national institutions, laws of the republic, judicial decisions and administrative decisions adding that the day the ethics committee will respect these bodies, he will be available to respect its convocations and decisions.

A week ago, the president of the ethics commission of the National Olympic and Sports Committee summoned Serge Abouem to appear before the council for questions linked to sports ethics at the federation. The session was scheduled for September 5-7, 2023.

It should be noted that since the renewal of the executive bureau of FECAVOLLEY at the start of the year, Serge Abouem and Bello Bourdane have led two factions in two separate elective general assemblies which saw the election of both men as presidents of the lone federation.

The Minister of sports and physical education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi recognized Bourdane as the legitimate president.

The Zenith newspaper in her outing on Monday, August 28, revealed that the Head of state had reinstated Serge Abouem as president and that the Minister was involved in scandals such as embezzlement, sexual harassment on a player and others which CNA cannot independently confirm.

Source: Cameroon News Agency