Felix Bravo Named Managing Director, International at eXp Realty

Driving the Next Chapter of Global Agent-Centric Growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — eXp Realty®, the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet and core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the promotion of Felix Bravo to Managing Director, International — a key move accelerating the company’s mission to build the most empowering global brokerage in the world.

Bravo has delivered some of the most successful international launches in company history, including Perú and Türkiye — each marked by trusted local leadership, strong agent activation, and scalable systems built from the ground up. Egypt is next, with multiple markets in development as eXp moves toward its 2030 target: 50 countries and 50,000 agents globally.

In this elevated role, Bravo will lead international growth and circle-based innovation — building an agent-first infrastructure in every country, and empowering regional leaders to launch, scale, and sustain agent success at the local level.

“Felix is building the playbook for global scale — rooted in trust, systems, and agent success,” said Glenn Sanford, Founder of eXp Realty and CEO of eXp World Holdings. “He’s not just launching countries — he’s empowering leadership and creating infrastructure that helps agents thrive anywhere. This move lets him double down on what’s already working.”

Bravo’s mandate includes launching new countries with operational precision, reinforcing existing ones through local autonomy, and driving global alignment across agent enablement, tech infrastructure, and AI-powered operations.

“I’m excited to keep building,” said Bravo. “I’ve seen what eXp’s model can do when it’s locally led and globally connected,” said Bravo. “This next chapter is about scaling that power — creating systems that last, leaders who thrive, and communities of agents that grow stronger together.”

With Bravo at the helm, eXp Realty enters its boldest phase of international expansion — relentlessly focused on agent outcomes, tech-powered scale, and durable growth in every market.

To learn more about eXp Realty’s international expansion, visit: https://exprealty.international .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 26 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

