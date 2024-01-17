Fidelity Bank receives two awards for outstanding contributions to agriculture sector



Fidelity Bank Ghana has been awarded for its outstanding contributions in promoting lending in Ghana’s agriculture sector.?

The Bank, which is?Ghana’s largest privately-owned institution,?was adjudged the Most Responsive Partner Financial Institution of the Year and the Highest Staff Participation?in GIRSAL’s Agricultural and Agribusiness Finance Training Program.

The awards were given by?Ghana Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Project (GIRSAL).

The ‘Most Responsive Partner Financial Institution of the Year’ award recognised the Bank’s steadfast dedication to agility and proactive problem-solving.

Such dedication was exemplified during the Akosombo Dam spillage last year, when the Bank swiftly collaborated with GIRSAL to provide crucial assistance to affected clients.

The Bank, in its commitment, sent over 120 staff members, from credit officers to relationship managers, to gain specialised expertise in agribusiness finance, a demonstration of building its workforce.?

Mr Juli

an Opuni, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, expressed gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed the Bank’s commitment to working with GIRSAL to drive positive change.?

‘We are committed to growing the agriculture sector to ensure that, as an indigenous bank, Fidelity will be at the forefront of impacting the agriculture sector,’ he stated.

Fidelity Bank in 2019 started a collaboration with GIRSAL to strengthen the Bank’s position in the agricultural space and through the partnership, the Bank had provided guarantees for facilities and technical expertise on a case-by-case basis, resulting in a robust Agric portfolio.

It has since played a vital role in supporting various actors within the agricultural ecosystem, including input providers, primary producers, aggregators, processors, and exporters.

The Bank has leveraged GIRSAL’s expertise to navigate challenges whilst providing funding of GHS 135 million across various value chains in the sector.

Source: Ghana News Agency