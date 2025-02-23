FIFA Fine on Cameroon: Agbor Balla Calls for Accountability over Concei§o’s Dismissal to Preserve Public Resources



Yaound©: Rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho has denounced the mismanagement by the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and the Ministry of Sports. He highlighted that the over 1.2 billion FCFA fine imposed by FIFA, which Cameroon must pay to former Indomitable Lions coach Antonio Concei§o, is a direct consequence of this poor governance.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Nkongho reacted on social media on February 22, following a letter dated February 18, 2025, addressed to Cameroon’s Minister of Finance by the Minister of State Secretary General. The letter, which CAN has seen, urgently requests the payment of this amount to Concei§o as compensation for the termination of his contract, prompted by threats of suspension from CAF and FIFA.





The rights advocate stated that this situation reflects a broader issue of poor governance, lack of transparency, and disregard for contractual obligations. He expressed that redirecting these funds could provide critical necessities such as improved road networks, access to clean water, and better-equipped schools, which would have a tangible impact on public welfare and long-term economic growth, ultimately benefiting communities that need it the most.





Nkongho emphasized that those responsible for the decision to dismiss Concei§o should be held accountable if the situation was not handled properly, to prevent the country from wasting public funds. He asserted that government institutions and public officials must be held to higher standards of accountability.





To put the 1.2 billion CFA francs into perspective, Nkongho pointed out that these funds, squandered through poor governance, could have been used to reconstruct the crisis-hit Anglophone regions, where thousands live in precarious conditions. He explained that these funds could have been used to rebuild infrastructure, restore basic services, and support displaced families.





He further raised a fundamental question of who is held accountable when public funds are mismanaged, adding that Cameroonians deserve transparency and responsible governance, especially at a time when the country faces significant socio-economic and security challenges. Nkongho stressed that every franc spent should serve the people, not be squandered due to negligence, emphasizing that the reconstruction of war-torn regions, the development of critical infrastructure, and the welfare of citizens must take precedence over costly legal mistakes.

