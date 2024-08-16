FIFA President, world football leaders bid Issa Hayatou farewell in Garoua



Issa Hayatou’s remains have been interred at the Lainde cemetery in Garoua.

The capital city of the North witnessed the significant presence of world elite football leaders and actors including the FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who came to pay homage to the respected Cameroonian football administrator who passed away on August 8, in France, at the age of 77.

The funeral ceremony in Garoua on Friday, August 16, was marked by a special honour at the esplanade of the Garoua International Airport. The Sports Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi presided over the ceremony, representing of the Head of State Paul Biya.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described Hayatou as a man who acted as ‘an ambassador for Cameroon and an ambassador for football in the world.’

‘We always say that football unites people, regardless of their origin. Issa Hayatou, with his remarkable and world-acclaimed work, knew how to contribute to this unity’ Infantino said, adding that the Cameroonian was an ambassador of great values such as

family and unity.

‘This is what brings all of us together here today’ the FIFA boss said.

Other top personalities present included CAF President Patrice Motsepe, former CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o, as well as Fourth Vice President of CAF Seidou Mbombo Njoya among others.

The population grieved with the family as Hayatou was laid to rest at the family cemetery.

The gathering in Garoua was a moment for CAF President Patrice Motsepe to remind the Cameroon Football Federation and the Sports Ministry to work together for the growth of football in the country, following months of disagreement between the two institutions.

Cameroon is considered one of the biggest football nations in Africa, producing world class players as well as top football administrators.

Source : Cameroon News Agency