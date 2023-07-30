FIFA Women’s World Cup: Jraidi’s beautiful header over Korea gives Morocco hope

Striker Ibtissam Jraidi’s solitary goal over South Korea was all Morocco needed to keep their qualification ambitions alive after losing heavily to Germany in the Group H opening fixture.

Jraidi’s beautiful header in the 6th minute was enough to hand Morocco an important win and a first-ever victory in the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Having lost 0-6 to Germany on Monday, the debutants had no option but to win their match against Korea on Sunday afternoon to stand a chance of progression in the Mundial ongoing in Australia and New Zealand.

Coming from a heavy defeat to the European team, Morocco bounced back quickly to snatch victory from Korea at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide.

Reynald Pedros’ charges mounted pressure on their opponent in the early stage of the game which yielded positive results.

Salma Amani’s cross was connected with a fine header from Jraidi, who headed the ball beyond the reach of Korea goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi for the nation’s first-ever goal at the global showpiece.

Chasing for an equaliser, Korea dominated play, however, Morocco was resolute at defense to finish the first half in their favour.

From the break, Korea were bold and confident in their transition from defense to the opponent’s 18-yard but the African team fought hard to ensure they do not concede goals.

It was all joy for the underdogs and a pain for Korea who lost their first match to Columbia.

With three points in their bag, Morocco would have to beat Columbia on Thursday to advance to the next stage of the tourney.

Source: Ghana News Agency