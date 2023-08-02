Fight between Ngannou and Anthony Joshua confirmedCAF announces Air Cote d’Ivoire as official carrier partner for AFCON 2023

A deal has been reached by both sides for a fight in Riyadh Saudi Arabia in March this year.

The card was confirmed by Saudi General Entertainment Authority chairman, Turki Al Alshaik, on social media.

The two heavyweights are expected to clash on March 8.

Anthony Joshua was initially scheduled to fight against Deontay Wilder on March 9 before the latter was upset in December’s bout against Joseph Parker.

Ngannou will face Joshua after making his boxing debut against Tyson Fury on October 28, in which he lost by a split decision.

Before the Ngannou-Joshua fight, Fury will meet Oleksandr Usyk on February 17 for the undisputed heavyweight championship. The winner may be set up for a future fight against the winner of the Ngannou-Joshua fight.

Source: Cameroon News Agency

The Confederation of??African Football (CAF) has announced Air Cote d’Ivoire as official carrier sponsor for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The partnership between the football body and the airline would play a vital role in facilitating the transportation of teams, officials, and fans across the West African country.

With their extensive network and modern fleet, the airline is well-equipped to ensure a seamless travel experience for football lovers.

Mr. Laurent Loukou, Chief Executive Officer of Air Cote d’Ivoire, said ‘We are happy and proud of this partnership with CAF towards organising a memorable TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations for African football fans and beyond.?

Subsequently, our fleet and flight schedule have been readjusted to meet the travel needs of the competition.’

The Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled for 13th January to 11th February 2024 in the cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

Source: Ghana News Agency