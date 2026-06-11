Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2026: Precious Metals Panel Takes Centre Stage in Cape Town

EBC Financial Group’s Pieter van Wyk joined global analysts on ‘The Global Gold Rush: Safe Haven or FOMO?’ at the CTICC, Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS) 2026 took place on 26 and 27 May 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa. The summit convened leading figures from across the global brokerage, trading, and financial technology sectors and is widely regarded as the foremost professional trading conference on the African continent.

EBC Financial Group was represented at the summit by Pieter van Wyk, Commodities Analyst and member of Team DiNapoli1, who participated as a featured panellist on the Centre Stage session titled “The Global Gold Rush: Safe Haven or FOMO?” The session examined the sustained precious metals rally in the lead-up to 2026, the considerations that market participants evaluate when determining entry points, and risk management considerations specific to commodities trading.

The panel brought together senior market analysts and institutional representatives from across the global brokerage industry. Key themes addressed included the precious metals trading outlook for the remainder of 2026, technical and fundamental factors that market participants may consider when analysing precious metals markets, and the distinction between calculated positioning and momentum-driven, late-entry trading.

EBC’s participation at FMAS 2026 reflects its continued commitment to engaging with professional and institutional audiences across Sub-Saharan Africa and the group’s growing presence in key emerging markets on the continent.

Pieter van Wyk, Commodities Analyst, EBC Financial Group, at the FMAS 2026 podium. CTICC, Cape Town, 26 May 2026.

Pieter van Wyk at the Traders Arena stage, Finance Magnates Africa Summit 2026, CTICC, Cape Town.

The ‘Global Gold Rush’ panel in session at FMAS 2026. Pieter van Wyk (EBC) on the right.

Panel Session Details

Session Title “The Global Gold Rush: Safe Haven or FOMO?” Stage Centre Stage Event Finance Magnates Africa Summit (FMAS) 2026 Dates 26 and 27 May 2026 Venue Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa EBC Panellist Pieter van Wyk, Commodities Analyst, EBC Financial Group Team Team DiNapoli, EBC Financial Group

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Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities (“EBC”). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or past investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

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1 DiNapoli is a technical analysis methodology that some professional traders use. EBC does not endorse any specific trading methodology.

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