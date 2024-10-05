Firm Health Ghana Foundation organises 2024 third quarter blood donation drive



Firm Health Ghana Foundation (FHGF) in partnership with the Bogoso and Apinto Government hospitals and the Tarkwa Municipal hospital, have organized a blood donation exercise at Fiaseman Senior High School.

The exercise was the third leg of the quarterly blood donation drive organized by the foundation dubbed, ‘A Thousand Gift of Life’.

The drive, which began a year ago, is a major programme by FHGF, aimed at making blood and its products available in hospitals within the Tarkwa Nsuaem and Prestea Huni-Valley Municipalities.

Speaking to Journalists at the programme, Dr Joseph Darko, the Director of Medical Services for FHGF, stated that the vision goes beyond the day’s activity of blood donation, and that they would continue to educate the public especially the youth, to be voluntary blood donors.’

He reiterated the challenges health workers, their relatives and alike go through in getting blood for their relatives.

Dr Darko advised Ghanaians on the need for regular blood donation stating that ‘Apart fro

m assisting people in need of blood, it helps to recycle your blood, reduce your risk of getting certain cancers, encourages you to live a positive lifestyle and you get to know your health status among others.’

Mr Andrews Kwabena Sah, Head of laboratory at the Bogoso Government hospital, expressed appreciation to all the students who participated in the exercise, and added that FHGF would continue to raise awareness on the significance of blood donation.

Dr Sylvester Akpah, the Director of Operations of FHGF, thanked the headmaster, teachers and the student body for turning out in their numbers to donate blood to save lives.

He said: ‘FHGF will continue to strive to promote wellness in every form to make our community and society at large a better place.’

He also thanked the volunteers and sponsors for making the programme a success and encouraged more people to show up for the last leg of the drive scheduled to take place at the Tarkwa Senior High School in December.

Source: Ghana News Agency