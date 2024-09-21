First Sky Group, Volta Serene Hotel win big at Volta Tourism Awards



The First Sky Group of Companies, a unique and diverse wholly owned Ghanaian holding entity, has been awarded the Corporate Organisation of the Year at the 2024 Volta Regional Tourism Awards.

Volta Serene Hotel, a member of the First Sky Group, also picked up an award as the ‘4 Star Hotel of the Year’ at the event held in Ho.

It was on the theme: ‘Celebrating innovation and recognising excellence in Ghana’s Tourism Sector’.

Mr Stevie-Derrick Armah, General Manager, Volta Serene Hotel who picked the awards on behalf of the Executive Chairman told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the awards meant a lot to the entire conglomerate.

He said the First Sky Group of Companies had done a lot for the region through supporting people who needed help, especially during the spillage of the Akosombo Dam.

Mr Armah noted that a sister company, Ambassadors Construction of the Organisation had also built houses for victims of the spillage.

He noted that receiving the recognition meant that all the good work the Organisat

ion had been recognised.

Mr Armah said the Volta Serene Hotel was the pride of Volta since they were the only 4 Star Hotel in the region.

He said it was the expectation that some chain group of hotels springing up within the conglomerate including the Oti Serene Resort would become operationalised by 2025.

Mr Armah said the conglomerate had come to stay and would expand to the benefit of the entire citizenry.

Mr Richard Agyenim Boateng, Deputy Director of Administration at Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in a speech on behalf of Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA, noted that September was Tourism Month and called on all to patronise local tourist attractions.

He also called for the support for local businesses and experience the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty that Ghana had to offer.

Mr Johnny Arthur-Quarm, the Volta Regional Manager, GTA, commended the awardees for their dedication, hard work, and innovation.

He noted that despite the successes chalked so far, there was still mu

ch to be done while expressing confidence that the sector would continue to thrive with a continuous spirit of determination and collaboration.

Source: Ghana News Agency