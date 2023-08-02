Five file to contest for Kodzobi Electoral Area seat



Five people, including the incumbent have filed their nominations to contest for the position as Assembly member for the Adaklu Kodzobi Electoral Area in the upcoming Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly elections.

Mr. Moses Edem Amanfu, Returning Officer, Special Duties at the Adaklu District Office of the Electoral Commission disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Adaklu Kodzobi on Friday.

The contestants are Mr. Sampson Gakpo, an educationist, Rev. Gedion Gogo, a Pastor and the Presiding Member of the Adaklu District Assembly, and Mr. Felix Agbedor, a farmer.

The others are Mr. Kwame Obed Dotse, 34, a Marketer and Mr. Evans Akpah, 33, a student.

Mr. Amanfu said five others have also filed to contest as Unit Committee members of the area.

He said the five would go unopposed as five people are to form the Unit committee.

Source: Ghana News Agency