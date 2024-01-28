Follow law of process, hard work – UG graduates advised



Ms Sandra Thompson, the Secretary of the Bank of Ghana,?has advised University of Ghana graduates to embrace the necessary process of hard work and study their superiors to succeed in their fields of disciplines.

Ms Thompson said there was nothing wrong with the graduates setting high standards for themselves, but they must learn not to bypass the process.

‘In consonance with the laws of nature, we will all crawl before we walk, and we will walk before we run, and that process is immutable,’ she said.

She gave advice in Accra during the University’s congregational ceremony for undergraduate programmes at the College of Education.

In all, 15,549 students graduated from the PhD to the non-degree level.

‘Process and progression towards substantive and professional attainment is not just a good idea or notion, but necessary, if not mandatory for the development of productive leadership and personal growth,’ Ms Thompson said.

‘As you leave here, resolve to be a continuous learner. Read appropriate books and

materials; study to show yourself approved to lead effectively,’ she said.

Ms Thompson said the knowledge and skills acquired by graduates were often described as hard skills, which must be complemented with soft skills, traits, and attributes to succeed.

‘The internet generation is in a hurry. We live in a world of instant gratification with a microwave mentality, and consequently, we are faced with a leadership crisis,’ she stated.

Ms Thompson encouraged the graduates to be intentional about their growth, career, and journey and sharpen their aptitude and attitudes.

Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, touched on research and announced that over GHS800,000 was disbursed to 17 grantees to undertake research during the University of Ghana Research Fund 14th Call.

‘Between September 1 and November 30, 2023, 27 new external grants were signed through the Office of Research Innovation and Development and the Colleges with a total value of nearly $5 million,’ she sa

id.

She said the Gerda Henkel Foundation in Germany approved funding for the training of PhD students in the Humanities programme.

‘The funding was for the fourth year for the existing three cohorts of students, extending the project to run for 10 years with a budget of approximately $3.7 million,’ she said.

On ranking, the Vice-Chancellor announced that the University was ranked among the top 6.1 per cent of world-class universities in the 2023 edition of the Global 2000 List, developed by the Center for World University Rankings.?

The University of Ghana secured the top spot in Ghana and positioned itself as the second-best University in the West Africa Region.

The rankings were based on seven objective indicators across four areas, which are education quality, alumni employment, faculty quality, and research performance.?

Ms Nana Betse Morson, the best-graduating student with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, said determination and perseverance crowned their achievements.

Source: Ghana News Agency