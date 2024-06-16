

Awendo: Football stakeholders have called on county governments not to overlook grassroots sports, describing them as the foundation for producing the country’s celebrated athletes. Speaking during a back-to-school football tournament for high school students at Yago Primary School in Awendo Sub-County, Migori, the organisers said such events keep learners engaged during school holidays, helping to curb social vices such as early pregnancies among girls.





According to Kenya News Agency, Bernard Odongo, Chairperson of the Kenya Football Federation-Migori Branch, noted that despite their commitment to developing young talents, the lack of standard football pitches remains a major hurdle. The organisers urged county governments across Kenya to construct at least one decent stadium in every ward to provide proper venues for such tournaments and nurture upcoming talent.





They also expressed concern over the declining number of female footballers and appealed to parents to encourage their daughters to participate in the sport. Nyigilo Steve, a grassroots football coach in Awendo Sub-County, called on tournament organisers to involve scouts in such events to help identify promising players and channel them into Kenyan leagues, saying this would be a worthwhile investment in the future of football.

