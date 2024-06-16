

Addis ababa: Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Berhanu Tsegaye, held discussions with UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, Mohamed Salem Alrashedi, focusing on key areas of mutual interest aimed at strengthening and deepening the longstanding ties between the two nations.





According to Ethiopian News Agency, Berhanu emphasized the strong partnership and enduring friendship between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates as a testament to their shared values. The state minister highlighted that both countries are actively pursuing deeper collaboration to further enhance their longstanding relationship.





Berhanu noted that the discussions centered on key issues that have the potential to enhance and deepen collaborative efforts between Ethiopia and the UAE. The dialogue aimed to identify and explore areas where both nations could work together more closely, thereby reinforcing their partnership.

