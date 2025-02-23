Forgotten Victims: One Year After Bamenda Market Fire, Survivors Still Struggle to Rebuild



Bamenda: It has been a year since the devastating fire ravaged the Bamenda main market, leaving hundreds of business persons affected and over 300 shops destroyed. Despite the government’s initial outpouring of support, the victims have been largely forgotten. They struggle to rebuild their lives without the promised assistance.

According to Cameroon News Agency, during an ecumenical service held at the Big Mankon Cathedral on Friday, February 21, the victims revealed that at least 13 of their colleagues had passed away due to trauma and high blood pressure, resulting from the incident. The victims expressed frustration and disappointment at the government’s failure to fulfill its promises, with many still struggling to make ends meet.

The victims say the only visible action taken by the government is the construction of new shops at the market. However, many victims are concerned that the city council may allocate these shops to different individuals, leaving the original victims without assistance.

The

victims’ plight reminds us of the need for sustained support and attention to those affected by the disaster. As the anniversary of the fire passes, the government and other stakeholders must take concrete steps to provide the necessary assistance to help the victims rebuild their lives.