Former Chief Justice urges youth to develop entrepreneurial mindset



Mrs Georgina Theodora Woode, a former Chief Justice, has encouraged the youth to have an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset to create jobs for themselves and improve their livelihoods.

She said the youth would be doing themselves and the nation a disservice if they idled around in the name of searching for non-existent jobs and urged them to refrain from acts that hindered national development.

Mrs Woode, also a Member of the Council of State, was speaking at a seven-day conference of the Life International Church at Achimota in Accra to pray for peace ahead of the 2024 election.

She said acts such as corruption, lawlessness, examination malpractices and indiscipline were some of the factors that contributed to the nation’s under-development.

She attributed the country’s socio-economic woes to Christians’ rush for monetary gains instead of seeking their spiritual upliftment.

The Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Life International Church, urged religious leaders to help the Governme

nt in the fight against corruption.

He charged the youth to desist from the temptation of being used by politicians to foment trouble.

Source: Ghana News Agency