General 

Former Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Sherry Ayittey passes on

Posted By: admin

Accra, Hanny Sherry Ayittey, a former Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture has passed on.

A statement signed by Family Head, Nii Kofi Ayitey on behalf of the Akwetey Nantan family of Osu Alata and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra announced the death of the politician on Saturday ,July 22, 2023.

The family, added that details concerning her demise and arrangements would soon be announced.

Born in 1948, Hanny Sherry Ayittey was a Biochemist who later became one of Ghana’s astute politicians who served as a minister of Health from February 2013 to June 2014, she was the Minister of Environment Science and Technology from 2009 to 2012 and the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture under the late President John Evans Atta-Mills and John Dramani Mahama respectively.

Source: Ghana News Agency

