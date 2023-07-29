Four pick nomination forms to contest NPP primary in Adaklu

Four people, including the District Chief Executive (DCE), have picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Adaklu Constituency.

They are Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, the DCE; Reverend Jerry Wedanu, Mr Bright Nyatsikor, and Mr Aklamanu Mawunyo.

Mr Bismarck Ganyo Mamah, Adaklu Constituency NPP Organiser, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency.

He appealed to the contestants and their supporters to bring decorum in their campaigns and refrain from personal attacks and mudslinging.

Mr Mamah reminded them that they would be contesting to represent the Party so they

should not do or say anything that would bring the name of the Party into disrepute.

‘The NPP is greater than any individual in the party and all who are vying to represent their constituencies in Parliament should not forget that they are doing so on the back of the Party,’ he advised.

The Organizer reminded the people in the constituency to give the opportunity to whoever came out victorious in the Primary to represent them in the next Parliament.

He said the Party and government have done so much for the district adding ‘ with an NPP Member of Parliament more would be done for them.

The Adaklu Constituency Parliamentary seat has been the preserve of the National Democratic Congress since the inception of the fourth republic in 1992.

Source: Ghana News Agency