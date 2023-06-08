Four suspected kidnappers arrested in Cape Coast

Four suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Police at their rented residence at Ntranoa, near Ankaful, in Cape Coast.

One suspect, who allegedly disguised himself and entered a mosque has reportedly been killed, while two others, including their supposed leader, believed to be in his 60s, are, however, on the run.

The Police are said to have rescued some victims, all in their 20s, and taken them to the hospital in a Wednesday evening operation.

Information gathered by the GNA from the community suggests that the suspected kidnappers lured their victims from Accra and other parts of the country with job opportunities and camped them at their fenced apartment for unlawful purposes.

They said the apartment belonged to a lecturer at a University.

Some residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they noticed the presence of the suspects, believed to be francophone nationals, in the community about two months ago.

However, their decent disposition did not give them away as being involved in any illegal activities, such as trafficking or ritual activities.

Some residents said that on Wednesday afternoon, at about 1300 hours, one of the victims managed to escape and called for help from the community members.

The matter was then reported to the Regional Police Headquarters whose timely intervention saved two of the suspects from being lynched by the community members.

One of them, who also attempted to escape, was reportedly caught and beaten at Atrokwa before he was handed over to the Police.

Later in the evening, a female suspect, who identified herself as the cook for the suspects, was also arrested.

The Police reportedly retrieved talismans, knives and other implements from the apartment.

The victims were put on a bus with their luggage and mattresses.

The Police declined to comment on the issue when contacted by the GNA.

Source: Ghana News Agency