

Yaounde: Swiss sportswear manufacturer, FOURTEEN and the Cameroon Football Federation, have officially presented the new jerseys of the Indomitable Lions to the public. The ceremony took place Tuesday, March 18, in the presence of several personalities.





According to Cameroon News Agency, FOURTEEN has replaced One All Sport, which previously dressed the Cameroon national football teams. The partnership with One All Sport was terminated in August 2024. After a long search for a replacement, FOURTEEN was introduced on February 4, 2025.





Engaging in the commitment with FECAFOOT, the Swiss brand stated that the home, away, and third kits provided ‘symbolize Cameroon’s rich football heritage, and were designed to inspire and encourage unity amongst the fans across the globe.’ The partnership aims to ensure that every fan is able to wear the official national team jersey ‘with pride.’





The company revealed that three jersey types were created: AUTHENTIC jersey, the player match jersey; STADIUM jersey, a high-quality alternative to the player jersey; and FAN jersey featuring a unique design exclusively available in green. Additionally, the kit manufacturer indicated that FECAFOOT has subsidized the jersey prices in Cameroon.

