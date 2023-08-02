Francis Ngannou back to his roots afterhistoric fight with Tyson Fury

By Arrey Egbe

MMA Champion and Professional Boxer, Francis Ngannou, touchdown in his native Batié village in the West Region of Cameroon.

Located in the Upper Plataeux Division in the grassfield, thousands of people in Batié came out to welcome the 36-year-old in grand style, to comemorate his solid performance against Tyson Fury on October 28.

Ngannou took to Facebook page to share the Happy moments for the heartfelt reception he received in Batié.

“My arrival in Batié yesterday couldn’t be discreet, but it was fun and lovely. It is heartwarming to see the joy and love of people. Thank you,” Ngannou wrote.

Ngannou’s remarkable achievements over the years in MMA and recently boxing has brought pride not only to his native people but to the entire nation of Cameroon.

After Ngannou’s first boxing fight against Fury, Mike Tyson confirmed during an interview that Hollywood reaches out to him regarding plans to make a movie about Francis N’Gannou.

“People in Hollywood have already contacted me to make a film about Ngannou’s story”, Mike Tyson said.

Source: Cameroon News Agency