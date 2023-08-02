Functional Sports League Ghana launched in Accra, schedules maiden tournament for December 1



Functional Sports League Ghana (FSLG) has added up to Ghana’s list of federations with its launch at the National Theater in Accra.

The newly formed FSLG, an affiliate of the International Functional Fitness Federation seeks to promote national pursuit of an active and positive lifestyle change through functional fitness, nutrition, and mental health for people of all ages.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Charles Owusu Ansah, President of the federation noted that the sport would benefit the Ghanaian populace by improving fitness levels and health conditions of individuals.

‘The federation is committed to grow and develop functional fitness athletes in Ghana, to provide resources, coaching support and training programs to enhance the skill and level performance of athletes,’ he noted.

Mr. Owusu Ansah said leaders of the federation would in the coming months form a national team to represent Ghana at regional and international levels.

The FSLG President pledged that the federation would grow a competitive sp

ort and encourage participation by partnering communities, agencies and institutions.

He said management had put in place policies and initiatives to address issues of funding, which was a key challenge in the sports ecosystem.

According to him, the maiden fitness tournament, which is scheduled for December 1,2023 would feature ten male athletes and six female athletes at Dansoman.

Mr. Nana Adu Mankatta,President for Sports for All noted that fitness as a sport had been thriving to become a federation on its own after efforts by some key stakeholders went unsuccessful years back.

He said FSLG was key in the well-being of individuals to stay healthy, curbing the growing number of sicknesses in the country.

He commended the President of Functional Sports League Ghana and other executives for their efforts in making the sport a well-known sport in Ghana.

Source: Ghana News Agency