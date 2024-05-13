Ga Mantse to receive Pan African Award in USA



King Tackie Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and the President of the Ga Traditional Council, is to receive the Pan African Change Maker Order of Merit at the ninth Pan African Humanitarian and Investment Summit in the United Nations.

The honour is in recognition of his visionary leadership and dedication to advancing social impact and sustainable development across Africa.

The summit, which will be held on September 20, 2024, in Maryland, USA, will be on the theme ‘Global Partnerships for African Progress: Fostering Collaboration Across Continents.’

A letter of invitation from the organisers to the Ga Mantse and made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) stated that the visionary leadership and dedication of the Mantse had positioned him as a true pioneer and a driving force in shaping the African continent’s future.

‘Your dedication to promoting cultural heritage, advancing education, and fostering community development has earned you the respect and admiration of people worldwide,’ it noted.

It indicated that G

a Mantse’s commitment to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Ga people was exemplary, and his efforts to empower the youth, promote education, and drive sustainable development had been instrumental in improving the lives of many in his community.

King Tackie Tsuru II, through his deputy protocol director, expressed happiness and willingness to participate in the summit, saying, ‘The King feels encouraged and motivated to do more for his people, country, and Africa at large.’

