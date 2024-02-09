GACL undertakes repair works on the ceilings at terminal 3, KIA



The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) is undertaking repair works on the ceilings at Terminal 3 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The contractor has currently been engaged to begin works on the areas affected.

A statement issued in Accra by the Company said Management had identified the areas of Terminal 3 which had leakage marks on the ceilings and was working to resolve the issue.

It said the challenge stemmed from condensation of air condition pipes which caused the pipes to drip onto the ceiling.

The statement said work has been scheduled in a way that would have minimal inconvenience to their cherished passengers.

It said the public would be kept informed of the progress of works and its completion.

Source: Ghana News Agency