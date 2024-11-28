Gendarmes Caught on Video Beating Lawyer in Douala Over Client Arrest Dispute.



Douala: Gendarmes torture lawyer who resists arrest of client. The videos went viral on social media. Two gendarmes are seen smashing a lawyer, Barrister Tamfu Richard, inside their pickup car on November 28, 2024, in Bonaberi Douala.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the incident occurred after Barrister Tamfu Richard opposed the arrest of his client, a 70-year-old woman. The gendarmes were allegedly attempting to detain her due to her son’s actions. The conflict arose from a transaction in which a woman in Cameroon attempted to purchase a bus worth FCFA 20 million from an agent based in Germany. The money was deposited into the agent’s mother’s account in Cameroon, but the bus was never delivered, leading to the involvement of the State Counsel in Bonanjo, Douala, who referred the case to the Gendarmerie.

On Wednesday, the client arranged for the agent’s mother to meet with the gendarmes for arrest. In preparation, she hired Barrister Tamfu Richard to accompany her. At the location, gendarmes informed th

em of an ongoing investigation and requested their presence at the office. Barrister Tamfu argued that a summons does not equate to an arrest, requesting more time for his client to respond.

The situation escalated, resulting in the lawyer being forcefully bundled into the gendarmes’ pickup and assaulted in front of bystanders. A source close to the case, who wished to remain anonymous, reported that the incident was exacerbated by a communication breakdown between the gendarmes and the lawyer.

Barrister Tamfu Richard later expressed his frustration to Cameroon News Agency, questioning the legality of the arrest. ‘Do they arrest someone with a summons? A summons is not a warrant of arrest,’ he stated. After his release, Barrister Tamfu sought medical attention and reported feeling better the following day.

Meanwhile, the agent’s mother was detained at the Groupement.