Ghana has been granted the right to host the World Armwrestling Championship next year after successfully winning the bid at the World Armwrestling Federation Congress in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Ghana was given the nod to host the global event over North African side, Egypt after an insightful presentation by Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation, who was overwhelmingly endorsed by the delegates at the congress.

According to Mr Osei Asibey who also doubles as the President for the Armwrestling Federation of Africa, Ghana’s win would open opportunities for the development of the sport on the continent.

‘This is a good thing to happen to Ghana Armwrestling especially as a young Federation and we will be the first sporting discipline to host a World Championship in Ghana. I am very happy with the development of the sport, and I would be looking forward to a successful event next year,’ he said.

He added that the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship would also complement President Akuffo Addo’s call for Ghana to invite more visitors which would boost the sports and tourism ecosystem.

He assured the delegates of an amazing experience in Ghana, having made history in the just-ended 12th Africa Armwrestling Championship after a successful event.

President Osei Asibey, who is also the Vice President of the World Armwrestling Federation articulated that the 2024 World Armwrestling Championship will amplify the progress achieved by the Ghana Armwrestling Federation since its inception.

‘It would leverage the momentum generated by the successful hosting of the 2018 and 2023 Africa Championships to bolster development and expansion,’ he said.

He added that Ghana’s bid to host the championship garnered substantial support from entities including Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports (MOYS), the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC), the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), and various other institutions.

The World Armwrestling Championship, endorsed and supervised by the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF) is a premier global event in the sport, attracting top athletes annually.

The convergence of elite Pullers competing for supremacy draws over 2,000 athletes, coaches, referees, and spectators.

The World Armwrestling community, after Accra 2024, would turn its attention to Hungary in 2025, Bulgaria in 2026 and then Canada in 2027.

