

Ghana and Clean Air Fund, a philanthropic?foundation?tackling global?air pollution have agreed to collaborate towards improving access to clean air for all.?

Air pollution is one of the top planetary crisis, and Ghana’s second biggest threat to health causing over 28,000 deaths a year.?

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and Jane Burston, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clean Air Fund (CAF) jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at COP 28, held in Dubai.?

The pact would pave the way for CAF to support Ghana to undertake a scoping study on existing air quality management laws, regulations and implementation systems and structures.??

The study would seek to understand the current approaches to air quality policy development, implementation and enforcement.

It would also propose best practice approaches that meet Ghana’s national aspirations and international commitments to clean air for all.?

Ms Jane Burston stated that the scoping st

udy would highlight the linkages between Ghana’s climate change mitigation and adaptation actions commitment and impacts on air quality for prioritisation of actions that have air quality improvements and climate co-benefits.?

CAF, she said based on the MoU, would be able to provide some support to Ghana in its leadership on ‘clean air for all’, including the hosting of the World Health Organisation Air Quality conference in 2024.?

The Chief Executive Officer stated that waste burning and transport were key sources of emissions and that supporting the establishment of baseline levels would be supported to aid in policy decison-making and measuring impact of implemented actions to seek opportunities for alternative policies.

The two-year renewable partnership would support programmatic initiatives that can build enforcement capabilities of regulatory bodies.?

Dr Afriyie said Ghana under the MoU would support the CAF scoping study by providing input on the project scope, reviewing progress and advising on k

ey areas for investigation.

He said the country would actively consider the recommendations of the scoping study in its advice to other state actors for improving adaptation, implementation, and enforcement of air quality policies and regulations.??

Dr Peter Dery, the Director of Environment at MESTI, said ‘For us in Ghana to achieve healthy human life and sustainable nature and environment, clean air is an essential element.’??

He noted that addressing climate and clean air together would yield multiple benefits and contribute to attaining the sustainable development goals.?

‘We will stay committed to working with partners like CAF and stakeholders for improved air quality,’ he added.?

The Environmental Protection Agency, an agency under MESTI, leads the charge for safeguarding the environment.??

Several laws and regulations have been promulgated to give effect to this mandate.?

Existing policies and regulations have, however, not been effectively implemented and enforced due to limited capacity, insu

fficient prioritisation, and lack of funding.??

In many instances, the impact of implemented policies have not been assessed to influence a review or adjustment in the face of changing institutional, social, political, and economic realities.??

Support to address the gaps would affirm Ghana’s role as a frontrunner in innovation and good environmental stewardship in the West African sub-region.

Source: Ghana News Agency