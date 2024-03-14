Ghana Entrepreneurship fair 2024 & book launch slated for 2nd May



Ghana will host an Entrepreneurial fair and book launch in May this year 2024.

The event which seeks to bring together entrepreneurs from all over the country, is aimed at creating the much needed platform and awareness for entrepreneurial engagements, to network and do business.

The event, which will climax the week-long Entrepreneurship week 2024, will be preceded by Entrepreneurship Seminars at Mikaddo Conference Centre from 29th-30th April 2024, whilst the Main exhibition and launch takes place at the Accra International Conference Centre on 2nd May 2024.

This was made known by Nana Dr. Micheal Addo Agyekum, an astute entrepreneur and author of several entrepreneurship books.

According to Nana, Ghana abounds in great entrepreneurs and that, harnessing their potentials for effective mobilization will not only enhance the fortunes of the country but will also enhance the employment potentials of the country and reduce the unemployment challenge.

He said the event would also cultivate in unemployed grad

uates the need to set up businesses themselves instead of relying on government and others for employment.

Nana further stated that until government and private sector embraced the nurturing of entrepreneurship in the youth of today, unemployment coupled with social vices would still abound in the society.

‘We all as a people and government need to come together and address this canker holistically. Creating entrepreneurship minds today is creating tomorrow billionaires. Any country with a good number of its youth being engaged has great future prospects, ‘ he emphasized.

As part of the week-long activities, a 2 day seminar will be organized. The seminar will afford the entrepreneurs the opportunity on how to seek new ways of boosting their entrepreneurship potentials to excel in the 21st century.

During the exhibition, a book authored by Nana Dr. Addo Agyekum would be launched by Sir Sam Jonah.

The book titled, Fundamentals of Entrepreneurship book 1 and 2, gives an insight into the entrepreneurial mind

set, how to start, and grow business with innovation funding and marketing.

Mr. Albert Ocran is set to review the book. Dr. Daniel Macaulay is penciled to chair the book launch.

Several personalities who have accepted to grace the occasion include, Dr. Siaw Agyepong of Zoomlion, Kwesi Twum of Multimedia, Dr. Anyaa of Holy Trinity Hospital.

The events which will be aired live on GTV.

Source: Ghana News Agency