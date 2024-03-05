Ghana marks 67th Independence Day today



Ghana today, March 6, 2024, marks 67 years since it gained Independence from her former colonial masters, the British.

Ghana gained her independence after 83 years of British colonial rule – becoming the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from Britain.

The country’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah declared Ghana as ‘free forever’ from colonial rule, marking a historic turning point in the governance of the country.

Since that day, every March 6 is celebrated across the country and among Ghanaians abroad with various activities, some of which are observed throughout the month of March.

The national anniversary of this year’s celebration will be held at the Youth Resource Centre at the Eastern Regional capital of Koforidua.

This follows President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision in 2017 to have the national independence celebration held on a rotational basis to open the regions to the world to boost the local economy.

The Eastern Region, therefore, becomes the third region t

o host the national anniversary after the Central Region in 2022 and the Volta Region in 2023.

The theme for this year’s event is: ‘Our Democracy, Our Pride’.

This year’s occasion would be graced by President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire as the Special Guest of Honour.

Some 120 ambassadors and high commissioners from various countries, as well as Ghana’s Speaker of Parliament and the 275 Members of Parliament, will grace the occasion to be marked by a parade of security services, students, pupils and some groups and institutions.

Source: Ghana News Agency