The Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) has called for the creation of an Energy Transition Authority.

Mr Hamza Suhuyini, the Executive Director of ICEG, said in an era where the world was grappling with the urgent need to transition to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, such an authority was not just desirable; it was imperative for the collective future.

Mr Suhuyini made this known at the Stakeholder Engagement on Energy Transition and Sustainability delivery Architecture and Report Launch on Environmental and Climate Governance in Accra.

The engagement organised by the Institute of Climate and Environmental Governance (ICEG) was on the topic: ‘Energy Transition and Sustainability Delivery Architecture in Ghana: The Impact of Environmental Degradation on Livelihoods, Welfare and Climate Change in Northern Ghana.’

The event facilitates insightful discussions, knowledge sharing, and collaborative efforts to address the challenges and opportunities within the extractive industry.

He said the energy landscape was rapidly evolving, driven by concerns about climate change, environmental degradation, and the finite nature of fossil fuels.

He said to navigate this transition effectively and ensure a prosperous and sustainable future for the nation, ‘we need a dedicated and centralized body.’

The Executive Director said the Authority would provide the necessary focus and expertise to oversee the complex process of transitioning from conventional, carbon-intensive energy sources to cleaner, renewable alternatives.

‘This is not a task that can be handled piecemeal by multiple government agencies with different priorities,’ he added.

He said there was a need for a centralized authority with a singular mission to drive and manage the energy transition.

He said such an Authority would have the capacity to develop and implement comprehensive energy transition plans.

It could conduct research and analysis to identify the most suitable and cost-effective renewable energy sources for our nation.

Mr Suhuyini said it could also coordinate with relevant stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector actors, and local communities, to ensure a smooth and equitable transition.

Additionally, the Authority would have the power to mobilize the necessary resources and could access funding, both domestic and international, to finance large-scale renewable energy projects and infrastructure development.

He said this would reduce the burden on the national budget and attract private sector investments, creating a win-win scenario for economic growth and environmental sustainability.

He said crucially, such an Authority could provide stability and continuity in our energy policies and would ensure that the country’s energy transition remains on course regardless of changes in government.

He said this long-term perspective was essential to attract investments and give businesses the confidence to invest in renewable energy projects that have longer payback periods.

The Authority could serve as a knowledge hub, fostering innovation and research in the renewable energy sector.

‘It could facilitate partnerships with universities, research institutions, and international organizations, enabling us to tap into the latest technological advancements and best practices in clean energy,’ he said.

He said the establishment of an Energy Transition Authority was not just a prudent choice; it was a necessity for the nation’s sustainable future.

He said it would streamline the country’s efforts, bring expertise to the table, mobilize resources, and ensure the continuity of our energy transition plans.

‘As responsible stewards of our environment and our economy, we owe it to ourselves and future generations to take this vital step towards a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Ghana,’ he added.

Source: Ghana News Agency