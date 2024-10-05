Ghana Teacher Prize: Fuseina Fuseini adjudged 2024 Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher



The Ghana Teaching Council has crowned Madam Fuseina Fuseini, a teacher at Madina SDA Basic school in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher at the 2024 Ghana Teacher Prize awards.

The award, which coincides with World Teachers Day, celebrates educators who make significant contributions to the nation’s education system.

The theme for this year’s event, ‘Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education,’ underscores the importance of teacher input in shaping educational policies and practices.

More to follow.

Source: Ghana News Agency