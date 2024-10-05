Technology 

Ghana Teacher Prize: Fuseina Fuseini adjudged 2024 Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher

Posted By: admin


The Ghana Teaching Council has crowned Madam Fuseina Fuseini, a teacher at Madina SDA Basic school in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher at the 2024 Ghana Teacher Prize awards.

The award, which coincides with World Teachers Day, celebrates educators who make significant contributions to the nation’s education system.

The theme for this year’s event, ‘Valuing Teacher Voices: Towards a New Social Contract for Education,’ underscores the importance of teacher input in shaping educational policies and practices.

More to follow.

Source: Ghana News Agency

You May Also Like

Ex-Deputy Education Minister supports Somanya Methodist Basic School

admin Comments Off on Ex-Deputy Education Minister supports Somanya Methodist Basic School

Let’s invest in professional marketing education -Dr Adutwum

admin Comments Off on Let’s invest in professional marketing education -Dr Adutwum

Empowering agricultural innovations: Fidelity Bank awards GH?1 million grant funding

admin Comments Off on Empowering agricultural innovations: Fidelity Bank awards GH?1 million grant funding