Ghana Water Company to embark on nationwide revenue mobilisation, disconnection exercise



The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will from Monday, November 20, 2023, embark on a nationwide revenue mobilisation exercise to retrieve all arrears owed by customers.

The Company will also disconnect all categories of customers whose bills are in arrears during the exercise.

In a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), it said, disconnection teams and task forces in the regions and district offices would disconnect all categories of customers whose bills were in arrears.

It said in addition to paying bills in full, all affected customers would have to pay reconnection fees before getting reconnected to the GWCL lines.

According to the release, apart from disconnecting defaulters, the teams would also check for illegal connections, self -reconnections and the use of in-line booster pumps that had been connected at the premises of its customers.

It said, ‘all persons found to be engaged in such criminal activities shall be arrested by the Police and prosecuted.’



id up customers to leave their payment receipts behind when leaving their homes or premises to avoid wrongful disconnections.

It asked customers, who had paid via mobile money or any other electronic means to show SMS or electronic receipts as proof of payment.

‘We, therefore, advise our valued customers to make efforts to pay their bills and clear all arrears to avoid being disconnected,’ the GWCL said.

‘Management entreats customers to cooperate with the teams as they undertake this all-important exercise in our effort to collect and mobilise the much-needed revenue to improve on our water supply service in the country.’

It urged the public to contact the GWCL via WhatsApp on 0555123393 and 0555155524, or call 0207385088, 0207385089 and 0207385090 or its toll-free line on 0800 40 000 for Vodafone cell and land lines only and 0302 218240 for all other networks for enquiries.

Source: Ghana News Agency