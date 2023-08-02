Ghana’s national boxing team, the Black Bombers, has begun residential camping in Accra ahead of the Africa 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Senegal.

The men’s and women’s qualifying tournaments will be held in Dakar, Senegal, from September 9 to 15, 2023, as the Black Bombers look to grab some spots at next year’s Olympics in France.

Among the boxers called up for camping are UK-based Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly referred to as ‘Freezy Macbones,’ who has arrived in Ghana.

US-based Ghanaian female boxer Ornella Sathoud would also represent Ghana at the upcoming qualifiers, as Ghana aims to win its first medal in the women’s Olympic boxing event.

Also expected in the camp is 2020 Tokyo Games bronze medalist Samuel Takyi, aka the ‘Ring Warrior,’ who would be aiming to make his second appearance on the global stage.

Mr Dauda Fuseni, the Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, in an interview stated that camping has begun on a good date with the boxers feeling motivated to make Ghana proud.

He called on Ghanaians to motivate the team so that they get many qualification spots and was happy about the medical and health conditions of the boxers.

The Dakar African Olympic qualifiers is one of the toughest qualifications thus far as only seven male boxers from seven weight categories would secure a spot while 11 spots are available for female boxers.

Source: Ghana News Agency