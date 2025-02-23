Ghana’s Consul Advises Ghanaian Community to Respect Cameroon Laws During Maiden SW Visit



Idenau: Ghana’s Honorary Consul to Cameroon, Donald A. Muffih, addressed the Ghanaian community in Idenau, South West region, during his first official visit. He emphasized the importance of registering with the Ghanaian Consulate to ensure recognition and access to consular services.





According to Cameroon News Agency, Muffih expressed gratitude to the Cameroonian government for hosting Ghanaians and urged the community to respect local laws and traditions. He also highlighted the Ghanaian government’s commitment to engaging with its diaspora and creating opportunities for national development.





The consul encouraged Ghanaians in Cameroon to remain united, support one another, and promote peace and cooperation between the two nations. He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to serving the Ghanaian community in Cameroon.

