GJA President elected FAJ Steering Committee Member

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has been elected as a member of the Steering Committee of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).?

The election was held virtually on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, during the 5th Delegates Congress of FAJ, the Pan-African regional organisation of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ).

This was contained in a press release from the GJA signed by Kofi Yeboah, its General Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.?

According to the statement, the nine-member new leadership of FAJ would serve for a three-year tenure.

?The leadership has Omar Faruk Osman of the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSJ) as President; Zied Dabbar of Tunisia as Vice President, and Maria Luisa Rogiero of Angola as Honorary Treasurer.?

The rest of the Steering Committee members are Erick Oduor of Kenya, Jean-Claude Coulibaly of Cote d’Ivoire, Sadig Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim of Sudan, Mohammed Et-Talbi of Morocco and Obam Mejo Marion o

f Cameroon.?

The GJA President expressed gratitude to all those in Ghana and abroad who supported his election.?

At the FAJ Congress, he extended invitation to the delegates to attend the 3rd Africa Media Convention scheduled to take place in Accra in May 2024 and assured them of a memorable event.

Source: Ghana News Agency