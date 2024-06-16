

Ngong: Vulnerable residents in Kajiado North sub-county have been gifted with goats for restocking after a prolonged drought. The distribution is a result of adverse conditions witnessed a few years ago, which led to significant livestock death in the area. This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to empower citizens and boost growth and development at grassroots levels.





According to Kenya News Agency, Kajiado North Deputy County Commissioner Metrine Wafula led the distribution exercise, which saw 515 goats distributed to vulnerable communities across various wards. During the event, Peter Mung’ayo from the Ministry of Livestock stated that the government is actively implementing a restocking program for farmers who lost animals over the past three years due to drought conditions. He emphasized the government’s role in restoring livelihoods by providing small stock, including sheep and goats, to help citizens regain their original standing.





Mung’ayo further mentioned that similar initiatives are being carried out in 16 other counties for the most vulnerable families affected by the drought. Moses Mpesha, the Senior Chief of Oloolua ward, explained that local chiefs identified the most suitable candidates to benefit from the distribution, selecting five households per location based on vulnerability. Mpesha expressed the leaders’ satisfaction with the government’s efforts in assisting drought-affected areas, noting the rarity of such opportunities and their commitment to advocating for community benefits.





The distribution of 515 goats took place in Ngong, Olkeri, Ongata Rongai, Nkaimurunya, and Oloolua wards, with several farmers expressing relief and hope. Mary Leima, a farmer from Oloolua ward, shared her gratitude, stating that the government’s support through goat distribution would help rebuild her family’s livelihood after losing almost all her goats during the drought. Kajiado County North has experienced prolonged droughts in recent years, leading to significant livestock losses and impacting many pastoralist families’ livelihoods. The government’s restocking programs aim to rebuild community resilience through livestock reintroduction.





The Sub County Administrator Samuel Muchiri, along with several chiefs and assistant chiefs, also attended to witness the impactful exercise.

