Gomoa Central MP Commissions health centre at Abonyi to promote quality healthcare



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah has commissioned a Health Center for the people of Gomoa Abonyi in the Gomoa Central District to facilitate quality healthcare delivery.

The multipurpose health facility was financed by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) under the One Million Dollars per One Constituency Programme.

At a durbar of chiefs and people of Gomoa Abonyi to hand over the project, Mrs Naana Eyiah said the government would continue to pursue policies and programmes, especially in health to help promote quality health care for the people in the Gomoa Central.

The MP who is also the Deputy Minister of Interior said the government under President Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia had done better for the people in the Gomoa Central to improve their living standards.

She reiterated calls on the chiefs and people to rally behind her candidature and that of Dr Bawumia in the upcoming presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The MP expressed gratitude to the

Chiefs and Queen Mothers in Gomoa Central for their unflinching support and hoped that they would continue to assist her and Dr Bawumia to consolidate the gains.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central urged the chiefs and the people to ignore politicians who intentionally chastise the government that it had failed to offer development to the area.

He said the latest report released by the Ghana Statistical Service on fastest growing and developing districts, placed Gomoa Central at fifth out of 22 districts in the Central region.

The DCE announced that the Agenda 111 projects at Gomoa Afransi was 90 per cent completed and it was expected to be commissioned by the end of November this year.

Mr Otoo therefore appealed to the chiefs and people to vote massively for the NPP in the December 7, 2024 elections to continue to pursue aggressive policies and programmes to improve their lives.

Nana Osoan Asare VI, Chief of Gomoa Abonyi, said the chiefs and elders have not regretted re

leasing a land for the project which was providing quality health care for the people.

He expressed gratitude to the government for the health center at Abonyi and assured the MP that the chiefs and people were behind her and Dr Bawumia.

Mr George Bempah, Gomoa Central District Director of Health Services thanked the MP and DCE for the effective roles they played until the commissioning of the project, giving impetus to nurses and Physician Assistants posted there.

Mr Bempah said the centre will receive emergency cases to avoid referrals to other districts for medical attention.

Nana Esuon Abonyi Kwaata II, Asihene who represented Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, Omanhene of Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area commended the MP for Gomoa Central for working hard in Parliament and bringing glory and development to the constituency.

Nana Abonyi Kwaata who is also the Chief of Gomoa Brofoyedru, said through the MP, more than 12 young graduates from his own town were currently working in the Police, Military, Immigra

tion, Fire and Prisons Services.

The Asihene of Gomoa asked the people in the constituency to vote massively for the MP to enable her to continue her good works.

He said the chiefs had seen the potentials in both the MP and Dr Bawumia to help the future of the youth in Gomoa Central when given them the nod.

Source: Ghana News Agency