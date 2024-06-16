

Nairobi: Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on Saturday presided over the official launch of the nationwide Integrated Measles-Rubella (MR) and Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) Campaign at Githogoro Grounds in Westlands, Nairobi. The life-saving campaign, running from July 1 to 14, 2025, targets children aged 9 months to 59 months for the MR vaccine and those aged 9 months to 14 years for the TCV.





According to Kenya News Agency, the initiative is aimed at safeguarding child health and strengthening community resilience. Duale was joined by Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr. Ouma Oluga, his Public Health and Professional Standards counterpart PS Mary Muthoni, Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth, Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, Nairobi CEC for Health Suzanne Silantoi, and key health partners from WHO, UNICEF, PATH Kenya, and GAVI, among others.

