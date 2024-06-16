

West Pokot: West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin has officially presided over the handing over of a newly constructed multi-million-shilling school in Pokot Central Sub County. The school was constructed by Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) with support from the World Bank through International Development Association (IDA), and is intended to significantly improve access to quality education and promote lasting peace along the volatile West Pokot-Turkana border.





According to Kenya News Agency, Sangak Primary School is a modern institution designed to accommodate over 800 learners from ECDE to upper primary school levels. Governor Kachapin emphasized the school’s dual purpose of providing educational opportunities and fostering peace in the region. He remarked, “This institution will not only improve access to education but also offer a secure environment where it will address both academics and social aspects among learners.”





Kachapin further highlighted the importance of education as the foundation of a peaceful and prosperous society. He stated, “This project is not just about classrooms and buildings. It is about giving our children hope, reducing inter-community conflict, and building a united future for Pokot and Turkana families.” The Governor also noted the need to ensure all children attend school, rather than being drawn into child labor, particularly in the informal mining sector.





He expressed gratitude towards security forces for their efforts in maintaining peace, which has enabled projects like this to succeed. “I want to sincerely thank our security officers for their tireless work in fostering peace and protecting our people,” he added.





Senior Deputy County Commissioner (SDCC) for Pokot Central, Jeremiah Tumo, praised the initiative for its potential to foster cohesion and build strong relationships between the Pokot and Turkana communities. He anticipates that the school will boost enrollment in Pokot Central Sub-County and attract students from neighboring counties. A caretaker teacher has been deployed, and more teachers are expected to be assigned by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) soon.





Sigor MP Peter Lochakopong also commended the project, expressing gratitude to the national and county governments for prioritizing education in the remote area. “We are grateful to the government for coming up with the idea of building this school in a place that truly needs it,” said the MP.

