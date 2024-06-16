

Kitui: The Muslim community in Kitui County has received vital food aid from the national government to address potential food shortages during Ramadhan. The distribution included 310 bags of rice and 268 bags of beans, each weighing 50 kilograms, and was extended to Muslims across the county.

According to Kenya News Agency, Kitui County Commissioner Kipchumba Ruto, who oversaw the distribution ceremony at Manyenyoni chief’s office in Kitui town, emphasized that the aid is aimed at ensuring fasting Muslims have access to sufficient food and mitigating any threats of shortages during this holy period. As the chairman of the county security committee, Ruto also reassured residents of the prevailing peace in the county, particularly in border areas adjacent to Tana River and Garissa Counties. Security has been fortified in these traditionally insecure regions following the deployment of over 300 Kenya Police Reservists (KPR).

Local Muslim leaders and beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the government’s inter

vention, highlighting the significance of the aid. Muhammed Hassan, a local official from the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), appreciated the government’s support, stating that the food aid will assist many Muslim families in need during Ramadhan.

Local community leader Mariamu Muhamud appealed for additional support from individuals and organizations to further assist Muslim families. She emphasized the importance of generosity during this time, encouraging more contributions to aid struggling community members.

The local Muslim religious officials affirmed that the relief food aims to nourish and promote the values of charity and community central to Ramadhan. The initiative has received widespread praise, with calls for ongoing support for vulnerable groups beyond the holy month. Community members remain optimistic about future aid efforts, with a focus on fairness in distribution to benefit needy families. Muhammad, a local leader, urged continued prayers for peace and unity within the commun

ity.