Government unveils multi-billion road infrastructure initiative in Tamale



The government in a significant move to transform road infrastructure across the Northern Region has unveiled a new set of road construction equipment in Tamale.

The multi-billion cedi initiative, the Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for the Karaga Constituency, Mr Amin Adam, said would boast road infrastructure and expand the economy.

Mr Adam said the government had invested over 17 billion cedis in roads alone this year, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing rural and urban connectivity and driving equitable growth throughout the country.

He highlighted government’s robust investment strategy, including eleven billion cedis allocated in the first two quarters of the year and an additional seven billion cedis planned for the remainder.

He said the initiative would significantly improve road access for farmers and rural communities, facilitating easier transportation of goods to city centres.

Mr Thomas Mbomba, Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, said it was important to decentralise ro

ad construction to bridge disparities between rural and urban areas, and urged Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to utilise the equipment effectively to maximise benefits for Ghanaians.

The Ya Na Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, expressed joy over the intervention thanked the government for its dedication to improving road infrastructure.

He said the initiative represented a crucial step in supporting economic growth and development across Ghana’s districts.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Alhassan Saani Saibu, said the Region would receive 131 new pieces of equipment, including water tankers, backhoes, rollers, wheel loaders, concrete mixers, tipper trucks, and more.

‘This development will create 400 direct jobs and enhance the region’s road network substantially.’

Mr. Munkaila Mohammed, Northern Regional Private Business Manager of Zoomlion, representing JA Plant Pool, said the collaboration with government would ensure rigorous monitoring and maintenance of the equipment, faci

litated by the deployment of telematics devices for tracking and fuel efficiency.

The initiative, he said, marked a significant leap forward in Ghana’s road infrastructure development, promising enhanced connectivity, economic growth, and improved quality of life for all Ghanaians.

Source: Ghana News Agency