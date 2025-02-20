Government Unveils Reconstruction Plans for Landslide-Affected Dschang Cliff



Dschang: The 2024 landslide at the Dschang cliff in the Menoua Division of the West Region of Cameroon, which claimed the lives of at least 12 people, has significantly disrupted traffic between the cities of Dschang and Santchou. The landslide, occurring on November 5, 2024, buried a section of the National road, prompting urgent reconstruction efforts.





According to Cameroon News Agency, the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Ngannou Djoumessi, has revealed plans for a new road alignment. This new alignment aims to reduce the sinuosity and length of the cliff, thereby improving safety for road users. Additionally, it will include a drainage system to manage rainwater and permanent water sources effectively.





During the reconstruction period, travelers are advised to use an alternative route via the Melong-Kekem-Bafang-Bandja-Bandjoun section of National Road No. 5. Preparatory work is also underway to ensure alternative earth roads around the cliff are passable.





The Dschang cliff area is known for natural hazards, such as landslides, due to its steep terrain and susceptibility to climate change. Local residents are encouraged to maintain the integrity of hydraulic structures crucial for channeling and evacuating water, as any failure could lead to further disruptions.

