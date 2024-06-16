

Murang’a: Governor Irungu Kang’ata has signed into law the Appropriation Bill for the 2025/2026 Financial Year, paving the way for utilization of Sh.11.71 billion approved by the County Assembly. The Bill, presented by the Members of the Assembly’s Finance Committee and supported by majority leader Kibe Wasary, outlines how the county government will allocate and spend its revenue across departments in the coming fiscal year.





According to Kenya News Agency, Governor Kang’ata praised the Assembly for aligning the budget with the priorities of Murang’a residents. He emphasized that key county programmes such as the Kang’ata Care health scheme, the Murang’a Youth Service, the Smart City Initiative, and the Inua Mkulima Programme have received substantial funding. The Inua Mkulima Programme, in particular, has already benefited more than 100,000 farmers through the distribution of certified maize seeds and fertilizer. Kang’ata stated that the budget will bolster the county’s commitment to agricultural development and food security, with mango and dairy value chains benefiting from subsidies.





Members of the County Assembly present at the signing ceremony stressed the importance of continued cooperation between the county Executive and the Assembly for seamless project implementation and enhanced service delivery. The budget, adopted by the assembly last week, allocates Sh. 7.88 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh. 3.83 billion for development projects, marking a notable increase from the previous financial year.





The budget estimates indicate that the department of health and sanitation, along with the department of energy, transport, and roads, received the largest shares, with Sh. 3.8 billion and Sh. 1.46 billion respectively. Other allocations include Sh. 1.43 billion for the department of public service administration and information technology, and Sh. 718.9 million for the department of education and technical training. The Assembly itself was allocated Sh. 846.7 million, with Sh. 816.7 million for recurrent expenditure and Sh. 30 million for development.





Governor Kang’ata assured that his administration will utilize public funds prudently to ensure that Murang’a residents have access to better services.

