A dreaded Ambazonia fighter, popularly called General Tiger, was killed on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in Bafut subdivision, North west region.

He was shot dead by government forces who ambushed him and another fighter.

In April 2022, a communique from the Bafut 7Kata stripped Tiger of his general title, citing kidnapping and torture of the population.

Source: Cameroon News Agency