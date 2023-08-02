Graduated students urged to keep developing their skills for success

Dr Emmanuel Arthur, Provost, Lancaster University Ghana, has urged newly graduated students to keep nurturing and developing their skills to succeed in career paths and make society a better place.

He said developing a skill and nurturing it would make them experts and create a unique identity for transformational change.

‘Attaining a degree must be of value to you as an individual to become a great leader, but seize the opportunities to learn more and bring change in your community’, he said.

The Provost said this at the seventh cohort graduation ceremony of Lancaster University Ghana in Accra which was also in line with the 10th Anniversary celebration of the University.

He said the graduating class had been trained to discover their potential, fix challenges, navigate their way, make decisions and grow.

‘I leave you with the words of Winston Churchill, ‘the pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity, the optimist sees opportunity in every difficulty,’ there are endless opportunities out there, go explore and succeed,’ Dr Arthur said.

He said Lancaster University Ghana would continue to equip students with not just academic knowledge but essential skills and values required for stellar careers.

Professor Simon Guy, Vice Chancellor of Global Lancaster University called on the graduates to be resilient and rise to the global challenges.

‘As a university graduates, you have to learn how to analyse, argue and questions. Be bold, brave and believe in yourselves. You have a wonderful future ahead of you, be dedicated and committed,’ he said.

He said the University believed in building bridges and not wars and they were committed to producing graduates Ghana and its neighbours needed to fulfill their ambitions to grow economically, be inclusive socially and bring prosperity to their citizens.

Mr Keith McMahon, Deputy British High Commissioner in Ghana in his address said though the completion of a university journey was a significant milestone, the graduating class needed to look forward to the endless opportunities ahead of them.

He said: ‘You are the architect of your destiny. You have the power to make the world a better place. Your degrees are powerful tools, a key that opens new opportunities for you.’

‘In doing so, embrace the values of compassion, empathy and inclusivity as you venture into the workforce and continue your academic careers,’ Mr McMahon said.

The Lancaster University Ghana located at Tantra Hill, a suburb in Accra, has started a project of establishing technology lab on campus for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) students to have first hand training in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

It is also setting up a first class court rooms for its law students to sharpen both their written and oral advocacy skills.

As a university operating in many countries across the globe, it could boast of 170, 000 Alumni.

Source: Ghana News Agency