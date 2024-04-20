GTA launches ‘Feast Ghana’ to celebrate Ghana’s culinary diversity



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), has launched a culinary event dubbed ‘Feast Ghana’ to celebrate Ghana’s culinary diversity.

The initiative, which is in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Asanteman Queen Mothers Association and the Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress (PSWU of TUC), is aimed at promoting local foods and showcasing the Ghanaian diversity.

It also featured the second edition of the ‘Rep your Region’ programme organised by the Ladies Club of GTA.

Launching the initiative under the theme ‘Flavours of Ghana, celebrating Ghana’s cultural diversity through food’, Mr Andrew Egyapa Mercer, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) designate said the ‘Feast Ghana’ initiative aimed to highlight the nation’s culinary diversity and to promote regional cuisine across the nation.

He said in recent years culinary tourism had experienced an exponential growth on the global scale, s

aying culinary tourism had been identified as one of the fastest growing segments of the travelling industry with the projected annual growth rate of over 25 per cent.

Mr Mecer added that through initiatives such as food festivals, culinary workshops and cooking competitions could make Ghana ‘a shining light that throws a spotlight on the talents of local chefs and the abundance of indigenous ingredients.’ .

He said, ‘by collaborating with stakeholders across the food and the hospitality sectors we can create a vibrant eco-system that will not only promote our culinary identity but also drive economic growth and empower local communities by promoting local foods more in our hotels, restaurants, shops, lounges and other entertainment locations.’

The sector minister designate urged stakeholders to seize the opportunity to showcase the best of Ghanaian cuisine to Ghanaians and to the rest of the world, adding that ‘leveraging global growth of culinary tourism and highlighting unique flavours of our food can c

reate lasting impact that resonate with visitors from near and far.’

‘Let us join hands to support the ‘Feast Ghana’ initiative and work together to elevate Ghana’s culinary heritage onto the global stage,’ he added.

Mr Akwasi Agyeman, Chief Executive Officer, GTA, noted that ‘Feast Ghana’ represented a unique opportunity to showcase the vibrant culinary richness of the nation and celebrate the unity and diversity that food embodies in the Ghanaian culture.

He said the programme formed part of the Ghana Cares Obatanpa project and aligned with the ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana’ campaign launched by GTA a few years ago.

Mr Agyeman noted that ‘Feast Ghana’ would commemorate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene’s 25th anniversary in the Ashanti Region on April 22, in collaboration with the Asanteman Queen mothers Association.’

The grand celebration of ‘Feast Ghana’ will be held on May Day at the Accra International Conference Center, in collaboration with the PSWU of TUC.

Source: Ghana News

Agency