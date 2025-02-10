Gunshots Disrupt PWD Bamenda and Fauve Azur Match, Raising Security Concerns



Bamenda: The match between PWD Bamenda and Fauve Azur at the Yong Francis Arena was abruptly interrupted by gunshots, highlighting the ongoing security challenges in the North West Region. The incident occurred during the second half of the game, which was tied at 1-1, leading to concerns about the safety of hosting Elite One matches in Bamenda.

According to Cameroon News Agency, the gunfire raised immediate questions about the feasibility of continuing high-profile football events in the crisis-stricken region. This disruption could justify relocating matches back to Mbouda, a decision that had previously been contested by local clubs and fans eager to see games return to Bamenda.

Despite the region hosting Elite Two and Guinness Super League matches without incident for years, Elite One games have faced continuous challenges. A statement from PWD hinted at potential sabotage efforts by an unnamed individual in power, aiming to prevent the matches from taking place in the region. This has sparked concerns

about undermining the potential of football in the North West, where clubs like PWD Bamenda have a history of success.

The decision by the federation to allow clubs to choose their home venues was initially welcomed, with Elite One clubs opting to return to Bamenda after previously playing in Mbouda. However, this decision was short-lived, leading to further discontent when matches were moved back to Mbouda after just one game by Yong Sports Academy.

Fans and clubs have expressed frustration over the repeated relocations, with the recent incident at the Yong Francis Arena intensifying calls for clear communication and action from FECAFOOT. A statement from the federation is anticipated to address these concerns and outline future plans for hosting matches in the region.