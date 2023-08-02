

Nana Amuzu Miezah III from the Ngyeafo family has been sworn-in as Chief of Gwira-Aiyinasi community in the Gwira Traditional Area of the Western Region.

Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan, President of the Gwira Traditional Council, who led the swearing-in ceremony, administered the oath of office, secrecy and allegiance to Nana Miezah III.

He asked the new chief to be loyal to him as the President of the Traditional Council and abide by the laid down rules and regulations governing the Council.

Awulae Tu-Agyan also appealed to the people to give their maximum support to Nana Miezah III to help ensure growth and development of the area.

He urged the youth to stop verbal attacks on all the chiefs in the Gwira Traditional Area, and join forces with them to push for socio-economic transformation within their respective communities.

He appointed Nana Miezah III to be in charge of Roads and Transport development within the traditional council.

Nana Ete Agrade of Gwira-Banso, the right-hand Chief of Awulae Tu-Agyan, ur

ged the chiefs in the area to be bold and courageous in their traditional administrative set-up.

For his part, Nana Miezah III pledged his loyalty, commitment and dedication to his people and the traditional council for accelerated growth.

Source: Ghana News Agency