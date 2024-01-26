Handball – Egypt 2024: Cameroon ranked 10th after defeat to Nigeria



The Handball Lions of Cameroon have finished in the 10th position of the Men’s Handball Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Cameroon bowed 25-33 to Nigeria in the final of the President’s cup. The Nigerians in this way finished 9th, pushing Cameroon to the 10th position.

The 10th spot for the lions signifies an improvement as compared to their final ranking in the 2022 edition still in Egypt, where they finished on the 12th position.

In 6 matches in the competition, Cameroon won 3 against Congo (25-21) , Kenya (35-18) Gabon (28-21) and lost 3 to Guinea (19-23) Egypt (16-35 ) and Nigeria (25-33) .

The team scored 148 goals and conceded 151 making it a total of – 3, average performance for the boys of Tagne Placide.

The performance has been lauded by some handball fans.

‘I’m happy with this team. Since the start of the competition they showed us they could do something by showing us their fight spirit. They lost to Nigeria it’s not the end of the world. Let’s just forget and continue with the construction of

the team. I hope one day we’ll be able to lift the trophy.’ Ronald, a supporter commented after the encounter.

It is worth noting that the Lions have never lifted the trophy and their best ranking was in 1974 when they occupied the second spot.

Source: Cameroon News Agency